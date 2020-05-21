Hyderabad

What is the motive, asks Congress

‘Three new varsities belong to TRS leaders, one to KCR’s relative’

AICC secretary and former Congress MLA Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has questioned the motive behind permitting five private universities when the State varsities were in a dismal state with hundreds of vacancies and an uncertain situation due to COVID-19.

At a press conference here, he said three of the five universities permitted were of TRS leaders while one was of a relative of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Labour Minister, M. Malla Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samiti chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who enjoy Cabinet status, owned two of the universities while SR university owner too was a TRS leader, he said.

Woxsen College was established in 2015 and it had been given university status as its owner was a relative of the Chief Minister, he said.

Is this the KG-to-PG free education promised by the Chief Minister, he asked adding that it also showed the discourteous attitude of the CM towards the pitiful plight of government colleges and universities.

Mr. Reddy charged that the Chief Minister did not have time to fill Vice-Chancellor vacancies in 11 universities pending for several months but had the time to grant permission to private universities.

Probe sought

Mr. Reddy alleged that Mr. Malla Reddy had been paying part salaries to his employees and also showed a screen short, which he claimed to have been sent to the employees to return half of their salary once it was credited to their accounts.

He alleged that the salary bill of Malla Reddy group was more than ₹ 60 crore per month and the Minister was taking back half of the salary disbursed. He demanded a CBI enquiry into this ‘fraud’.

