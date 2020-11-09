What happened after Dharma Reddy left home

HYDERABAD

Rachakonda police are yet to reconstruct the sequence of events in septuagenarian Dharma Reddy’s ‘suicide’ case, even as his family members alleged that harassment of ACB officials drove him to resort to the extreme step.

Dharma Reddy (77) is the second person to end his life in corruption cases linked to seizure of ₹1.10 crore from Keesara Tahsildar E.B. Nagaraju. Earlier, Nagaraju committed suicide by hanging to the window grills of a barrack in Chanchalguda prison on October 14.

Dharma Reddy’s body was found hanging from a tree in an open area close to a place of worship at Vasavishivanagar of Kushaiguda. “Our father left home around 11 a.m. on Saturday. He did not return home since then,” his daughters Uma Devi and Suchitra told the media.

What happened after he left his home before being found dead on Sunday is yet to be ascertained. “Where had he gone after leaving home, whom did he meet and other precise details are being found out,” Kushaiguda police said.

“He was visibly disturbed after coming out on bail, having spent 33 days in prison after being arrested by the ACB,” his wife Venkatamma said. According to her, he felt humiliated and often complained that he was being harassed by ACB officials. Two days ago, he left home but returned late in the night.

“When he stepped out of the house on Saturday also, we hoped he would come back albeit a bit late. But he was found dead,” Ms. Venkatamma said.