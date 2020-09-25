Hyderabad

25 September 2020 22:53 IST

You have lost your dauhter as well, says slain Hemanth’s wife

“Tananu champi nuvu em sadinchav daddy ?(What did you gain by killing him?)” This was the question put by an inconsolable D Avanthi Reddy (23) to her father D. Laxma Reddy, who abducted and killed her 28-year-old husband on Thursday.

She said that her father could have ‘succeeded’ in taking away her Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, physically from her, “but you cannot take away my love for him, you cannot annul our marriage. All your money could not buy my husband’s love for me. You lost your daughter as well.”

While waiting at Osmania General Hospital morgue to take her husband’s body home, Ms. Avanthi said that on Thursday afternoon, her maternal uncle Yugandhar Reddy and cousin took him (Hemanth) in the car, while she managed to jump out and run on the road to save her life.

“They came to our house in the guise of seeing me and immediately forced us into a car saying we were being taken to my parents’ house at Chandanagar. When the vehicle took a different route, we jumped out. Somehow I managed to escape, but my uncle Yugandhar and others held and took him away in another vehicle,” she said. Ms. Avanthi ran barefoot till Gopanpally Tanda crossroads to save her life. Ranjith (her cousin) snatched their mobile phones and turned them off, she said.

“The passers-by were not helping me, and moreover they did not bother to stop the vehicle and save my husband. Even the driver of an autorickshaw which I boarded, asked me to step down after seeing the family members chasing me,” the engineering graduate said.

“Till my in-laws arrived, I was helpless and sitting on the road, and later went to the police station in patrol vehicle” Ms. Avanthi said, adding that her parents had threatened to kill Hemanth. They believed he married her only for their property.