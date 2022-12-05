Whale-shaped massive cargo plane Airbus Beluga makes appearance in Hyderabad

December 05, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad had a unique visitor on Sunday night in the form of one of the world’s largest cargo airplanes, Airbus Beluga.

The plane was stationed there till 7.20 p.m. of Monday. Airport officials made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off.

Airbus Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo. It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft, Antonov An-225, made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad in May 2016, said a press release on Monday.