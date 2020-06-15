‘WFH helps IT workforce strengthen family bondings’

Every cloud has a silver lining and so does lockdown-induced work from home for employees of the IT industry.

The WFH is helping IT professionals strengthen their family bonding as they are spending more time at home.

Earlier, work apart, commuting itself would take two to three hours more, according to a survey done by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

The survey which covered 500 respondents in 150 projects over a month also said about 57% of the employees were not keen on onsite opportunity at this point due to COVID fear.

According to the 14-point questionnaire, administered personally and also online, about 82% of the respondents said they would like it if the WFH facility was further extended.

TITA Global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the survey aimed at understanding how the WFH was being implemented , their views about extending it and other aspects. The WFH has helped many people strengthen their family relationships.

The IT sector, according to NIMHANS, was among those that were seeing a high rate of divorce and discord. Working from home had given time to iron out many such issues, he said adding that about 89% of those surveyed reported enhanced relationships with spouses and other family members.

Issues with internet connectivity, mission team work and occasional power outages remained the key challenges while working from home. About 62% said they had no work pressure while WFH .

The survey, however, said that about 48% were putting in 8 to 10 hours work and about 29% said they were putting in 10 to 12 hours of work at home.

A majority of the companies did not give any incentive for WFH.

The survey said about 45% used their bedroom as workplace and about 24% had a dedicated work pod while about 22% used the main hall to work, Makthala said.