Welspun Flooring experience centre opened

Welspun Flooring, a fully integrated and independent flooring vertical of the $2.7 billion Welspun Group, has opened its first experience centre at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chandanvelly, near here.
Spread over 9,000 sq ft, the centre is designed to allow customers to experience the variety, features and finishes of Welspun Flooring’s tiles, a release from the company on Wednesday said. On display at the centre are products like Click N Lock tiles, Carpets Tiles, Broadloom Carpets and Greens that Welspun Flooring offers along with a depiction of their application in different settings. The customers can also access information about the in-display flooring solutions through design expert consultations.
Welspun had inaugurated the flooring plant in Chandanvelly, established with an investment of over ₹1,100 crore, in July.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath