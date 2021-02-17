Welspun Flooring experience centre opened

Welspun Flooring, a fully integrated and independent flooring vertical of the $2.7 billion Welspun Group, has opened its first experience centre at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chandanvelly, near here.

Spread over 9,000 sq ft, the centre is designed to allow customers to experience the variety, features and finishes of Welspun Flooring’s tiles, a release from the company on Wednesday said. On display at the centre are products like Click N Lock tiles, Carpets Tiles, Broadloom Carpets and Greens that Welspun Flooring offers along with a depiction of their application in different settings. The customers can also access information about the in-display flooring solutions through design expert consultations.

Welspun had inaugurated the flooring plant in Chandanvelly, established with an investment of over ₹1,100 crore, in July.