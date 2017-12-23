Wellness centre opened in Nemli

The Patlolla Bal Reddy Charitable Hospital built by his son Mohan Reddy, a non-resident Indian settled in the US, in their native village Nemli in Nusrullabad mandal has become a wellness centre to provide all medical services, including medicines free-of-cost. Opening the centre on Thursday, Agriculture Minister P. Srinivas Reddy said that this is the second wellness centre outside Hyderabad in the State. He lauded the charity of Mohan Reddy for donating the building with medical equipment to the Government. The hospital, henceforth, will render health services to all eligible people, including employees and journalists, in the erstwhile undivided Nizamabad district. The Minister said that the Government had also sanctioned a new 100-bed maternity hospital to be built with an outlay of ₹17 crore in Banswada town.

It would be constructed on a two acre land available opposite the Area Hospital in the town and will have all facilities on par with the Corporate hospitals, he said adding that the Government took the responsibility of healthcare of women right from pregnancy to delivery. Each woman would get ₹12,000 in four installments till her delivery, he said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that the Government of India sanctioned a new National Highway from Hyderabad to Bainsa via Medak, Yellareddy, Banswada, Rudrur and Basar with an estimated cost of ₹1,050 crores. The 242-km road would be laid in two phases and in the first phase with ₹450 crores would be completed up to Medak, he said.

The Collector N. Satyanarayana, officials and others participated in the function.