Well-known illustrator Chandra succumbs to COVID-19

HYDERABAD

29 April 2021 21:25 IST

Well-known illustrator, artist, cartoonist and writer Myadam Chandrashekhar, 74, popularly known as Chandra, succumbed to the COVID-19 in the wee hours of Thursday.

Known for social, political and satirical cartoons, Chandra was also an illustrator who made sketches of several famous personalities at national and international level including from the Telugu land. He also made illustrations related to natural, folk, spiritual, mythological, modern and revolutionary ideologies besides writing several short stories.

Chandra was undergoing treatment for nerves-related illness at Mother Teresa Rehabilitation Centre at Karkhana in Secunderabad. He was infected with COVID-19 at the centre and breathed his last on Thursday. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter and all the three children are settled overseas.

Born on August 28, 1946 at Warangal, Chandra married Talluri Vijaya Bhargavi. Chandra worked as Chief Illustrator for Ambedkar Open University and his cover illustrations for novels and books used to be special attraction among readers. He also contributed illustrations to thousands of books between 1970 and 2000.

He was also associated with film industry and worked for films such as Rangula Kala, Chillara Devullu and Maa Bhoomi. He was close associate of stalwarts such as Dasharathi Krishnamacharya, Kaloji Narayana Rao and Palla Durgaiah.

Chandra’s body was shifted to his residence in Srinagar Colony from the rehabilitation centre.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rai condoled the death of Chandra. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved members of the family.