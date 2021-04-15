‘Welfare beneficiaries will ensure victory for TRS’

Beneficiaries of various welfare measures of the government will ensure victory for Telangana Rashtra Samthi candidate Nomula Bhagat in the bypoll on April 17, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy expressed confidence.

“People have understood how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deceiving people, BJP will not even get the deposit. On the other hand, Jana Reddy’s words and deeds are hollow. TRS’ welfare benefits reaching every family will give us the victory,” he said.

Joined by senior TRS leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, B. Lingaiah Yadav, T. Ravinder Rao and N. Bhaskar Rao, Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meet on Wednesday has filled the cadres with enthusiasm and termed it a grand success.

According to Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy, it was “zero development in Nagarjunasagar under Jana Reddy,” and only with TRS government, he said the Nagarjunasagar town was made a municipality and every house was being provided with tapped drinking water.

TRS by poll in-charge T. Ravinder Rao alleged that Congress contestant K. Jana Reddy was attempting to influence voters with liquor and cash, evident from the recent seizures, he said. He also alleged that his sons were indulging in personal and physical attacks.

Mr. Lingaiah Yadav and Mr. Bhaskar Rao expressed satisfaction that TRS campaigners were able to reach the nook and corner, and said the wide response was indicative of TRS victory.

“TRS will stand on all the promises. If Bhagat is elected, Nagarjunasagar will be made the façade of development,” the leaders said.