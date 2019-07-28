‘Welcome change in mindsets about adoption’

A former beauty queen, celebrated model, actor and entrepreneur, Sushmita Sen wears many hats. But what comes to mind prominently was her path-breaking act of adopting a child when she was just 24 and at the peak of her career.

A long battle

Her father was baffled when she first shared her wish to adopt a child at the age of 19 after giving up her Miss Universe crown, she recalled with a laugh. The adoption centres were also reluctant to let a teenage single woman adopt a child.

She succeeded when she was 24 and adopted a girl who she named Renee.

In natural birth, the mother and child’s connection is through the umbilical cord. But when it comes to adoption, they are connected by a higher power.

“I was privileged to adopt not once but twice,” said Ms. Sen. Ten years later, she adopted another girl, Alisah.

She was invited to address a session with Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) on ‘Understanding Adoption’ and challenges of motherhood here on Saturday. YFLO Chairperson Shilpa Datla said Sushmita’s act of adopting a child inspired many.

Talking proudly about her children, Ms. Sen said Renee, who is set to turn 20, aspires to be an actor while for Alisah, acting is not her cup of tea. But the doting mother has clearly set education as the priority for her girls. Renee would get her degree first as education alone can make one empowered, said the leggy beauty.

For the change in mindset of people about adoption in the last 20 years, Ms. Sen rated it as the greatest achievement for all.

“There are barely children in orphanages now in Mumbai. The cribs are empty in most places. Unlike in the past, Indian parents are coming forward to adopt children, specially girls,” she said.

“I never went on TV or advocated in newspapers that adoption is a great act. If you live life by example, that itself will inspire many. Adoption is a life-changing decision for the person and the child. If one is not ready for it, then one should not do it,” Ms. Sen advises.

‘Kids brought stability’

Sharing her journey as a mother, Ms. Sen, now 43, said she experienced the joys as well as pangs of motherhood, adding that adopting a child was the wisest decision she made at the age of 24.

“It stabilised my life. People think it is a great act of charity. But for me it was an act of self preservation. I did something on which my heart was set. One should always make sure to stay true to oneself,” she said, adding that she chose her children and not the other way round.

“Now they are choosing me back and it is a great feeling,” she said with a smile.

But what made her think of adopting a child in the first place? “It was a culmination of many things,” she said as she moved on to describe the events leading up to the adoption. After winning the Miss Universe crown at 18, she visited many orphanages around the world and realised she had a deep connect with children irrespective of their colour and background.

“Every time a child held on to my hand or dress at an orphanage, it was an inexplicable feeling. It was my calling,” she said.