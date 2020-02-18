WEHUB inks pact with Swiss varsity

WEHUB, an initiative of the State government, has decided to focus on setting up startup exchange and immersion programmes focusing mainly on women-led startups in healthcare, pharma, life sciences and technology.

WEHUB signed an MoU with University of Basel, Switzerland, on Monday at the inauguration of BioAsia 2020. It is aimed at gaining deeper understanding of the functioning of the respective ecosystems and the industry landscape.

The purpose of structuring the programme was aimed at ensuring that startups could scale up and sustain through global market access as also to support those engaged with access to programmes, mentoring, industry specific trainings/workshops, technical and business expertise. It also envisaged technology transfer and cross learning to enable entrepreneurs working in similar fields to cross-collaborate across industry borders.

The MoU was signed by WEHUB CEO Deepthi Ravula and Basel University’s Christian Elias Schneider in the presence of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Consul General of Switzerland to south India Sebastian Hug.