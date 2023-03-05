HamberMenu
Weeklong celebrations to mark Lamakaan’s 13th anniversary

March 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Lamakaan is a free cultural and literary space in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad’s famous cultural hangout, Lamakaan is all set to celebrate its 13th anniversary beginning March 10 to March 16.

Over the past year, Lamakaan has produced as many as 316 events, which showcased 65 plays, 12 workshops, eight performing arts and dance programmes, 16 talks and 92 meetings. As many as 18 musical events were also organised.

According to its founders and trustees, the space is an accessible and open venue that aims to foster liberal values enshrined in the Constitution.

