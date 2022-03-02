Weeklong book fair gets under way

Programmes centered on women’s empowerment

As a prelude to the International Women’s Day slated for March 8, a weeklong book fair got off to a flying start offering a wide array of books on a range of topics at Jyotirao Phule park in the town on Wednesday.

A slew of literary and cultural programmes mainly centered on women empowerment will form part of the weeklong book fair, jointly organised by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society and the Telangana Book Trust.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar inaugurated the fair.

Telangana Sahitya Academy chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar, BC Welfare Department Principal Secretary B Venkatesham, Collector R V Karnan and a galaxy of literary personalities, among others were present.

Tracing out the rich literary heritage of Telangana, the minister said the book fair helps in fostering a culture of reading.

He exhorted the denizens of the town, especially students, to make use of the fair featuring a rich collection of around 20,000 books in nearly 50 stalls.

He said plans are afoot to distribute a diverse range of informative books to the State-run schools in the district soon.

Mr Gowri Shankar hailed the initiative of Mr Karnan in organising the mega book fair in Karimnagar.

Mr Karnan listed out the literary and cultural events lined up as part of the weeklong book fair in connection with International Women’s Day celebrations.

A lecture on “Women’s health and nutrition” will be delivered by the subject experts at the venue at 11 am on Thursday, according to the organisers.