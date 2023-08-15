‘Weekend Masti’ off to a colourful start

August 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Fireworks lit up the sky over the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar during the inaugural session of the ‘Weekend Masti,’ a mega cultural event, held on Tuesday night.

The inaugural ceremony saw scintillating dance performances by students on patriotic themes to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Artistes from Hyderabad and other places performed before a large audience at the picturesque site, sources said.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar, Telangana Samskrutika Sarathi chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar Collector B. Gopi, Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu and others were present.

