ADVERTISEMENT

‘Weekend Masti’ off to a colourful start

August 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Students performing a scintillating dance on a patriotic theme at the inaugural session of ‘Weekend Masti”, a mega cultural event, held on the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Arrangements

Fireworks lit up the sky over the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar during the inaugural session of the ‘Weekend Masti,’ a mega cultural event, held on Tuesday night.

The inaugural ceremony saw scintillating dance performances by students on patriotic themes to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Artistes from Hyderabad and other places performed before a large audience at the picturesque site, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar, Telangana Samskrutika Sarathi chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar Collector B. Gopi, Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US