HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Weekend Masti’ off to a colourful start

August 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Students performing a scintillating dance on a patriotic theme at the inaugural session of ‘Weekend Masti”, a mega cultural event, held on the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar on Tuesday night.

Students performing a scintillating dance on a patriotic theme at the inaugural session of ‘Weekend Masti”, a mega cultural event, held on the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Arrangements

Fireworks lit up the sky over the cable-stayed bridge in Karimnagar during the inaugural session of the ‘Weekend Masti,’ a mega cultural event, held on Tuesday night.

The inaugural ceremony saw scintillating dance performances by students on patriotic themes to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Artistes from Hyderabad and other places performed before a large audience at the picturesque site, sources said.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar, Telangana Samskrutika Sarathi chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Karimnagar Collector B. Gopi, Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.