Website of MANUU’s IMC launched

Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has developed a new indigenous web portal to showcase the centre’s activities in well-structured manner through intuitively designed interfaces.
Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, launched the official website (www.imcmanuu.com) on Wednesday.
Dr. Parvaiz appreciated the efforts made by the IMC and said it has potential and strong infrastructure to disseminate knowledge to the world through screen. Prof Ayub khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar incharge were among who spoke.
Earlier, Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC briefed the audience about the new website. He asserted that this will open a new window to the world and anybody from any corner of the globe can connect to the centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.