Website of MANUU’s IMC launched

Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has developed a new indigenous web portal to showcase the centre’s activities in well-structured manner through intuitively designed interfaces.

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, launched the official website (www.imcmanuu.com) on Wednesday.

Dr. Parvaiz appreciated the efforts made by the IMC and said it has potential and strong infrastructure to disseminate knowledge to the world through screen. Prof Ayub khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar incharge were among who spoke.

Earlier, Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC briefed the audience about the new website. He asserted that this will open a new window to the world and anybody from any corner of the globe can connect to the centre.