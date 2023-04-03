ADVERTISEMENT

WebPT GCC opened, set to host 600 employees

April 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WebPT CEO Ashley Glover in discussion at the firm’s GCC in Hyderabad that was inaugurated on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Outpatient rehabilitation therapy software platform firm WebPT’s global capabilities centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, with plans to host 600 employees overtime, was formally opened on Monday.

“Our GCC brings previously outsourced resources in-house in order to strengthen talent and streamline operations. The company is making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office,” CEO Ashley Glover said. The new centre will host 600 team members focused on providing best-in-class revenue cycle management services and customer support, the company said in a release on the inauguration of the centre.

The facility currently has more than 150 employees, Ms.Glover told the function, in which IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director-Life Sciences and Pharma of Telangana government Shakthi M Nagappan and others participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The WebPT centre was announced in WEF Davos and in less than 100 days, it is fully functional in Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said in the release. “We have seen Hyderabad grow as the apex GCC hub for lifesciences and health tech companies due to availability of world class infrastructure, talent, ease of living and stable governance,” he said. WebPT partnered Summit Consulting Services for the GCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US