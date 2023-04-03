HamberMenu
WebPT GCC opened, set to host 600 employees

April 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WebPT CEO Ashley Glover in discussion at the firm’s GCC in Hyderabad that was inaugurated on Monday.  

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and WebPT CEO Ashley Glover in discussion at the firm’s GCC in Hyderabad that was inaugurated on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Outpatient rehabilitation therapy software platform firm WebPT’s global capabilities centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, with plans to host 600 employees overtime, was formally opened on Monday.

“Our GCC brings previously outsourced resources in-house in order to strengthen talent and streamline operations. The company is making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office,” CEO Ashley Glover said. The new centre will host 600 team members focused on providing best-in-class revenue cycle management services and customer support, the company said in a release on the inauguration of the centre.

The facility currently has more than 150 employees, Ms.Glover told the function, in which IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director-Life Sciences and Pharma of Telangana government Shakthi M Nagappan and others participated.

The WebPT centre was announced in WEF Davos and in less than 100 days, it is fully functional in Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said in the release. “We have seen Hyderabad grow as the apex GCC hub for lifesciences and health tech companies due to availability of world class infrastructure, talent, ease of living and stable governance,” he said. WebPT partnered Summit Consulting Services for the GCC.

