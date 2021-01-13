Webinar on UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development

A webinar on “Sustainable Technologies in Civil Engineering: Perspectives and Strategies (STEPS-2020)” on the occasion of United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with 17 goals was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Centre for Sustainable Technologies for Eco-Social Resilience to Global Climate Change (CST-ERG) and Centre for Water Resources Engineering and Management (CREAM) of Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET).
Director of Water Resources Centre, Texas Tech University, USA, Dr. Venkatesh Uddameri delivered the keynote address on “Action Plans and Implementation Strategies to meet sustainable development Goal 6 of United Nations on Sustainable Water and Sanitation”.
Former Director, ICRISAT Development Centre, Hyderabad, Dr. Suhas P. Wani spoke on Action Plans and Implementation Strategies to meet sustainable development Goal 2 of United Nations on Zero Hunger, Goal 13 on Climate Action, Goal 14 on life below water and Goal 15 on life on land, according to convenor Mohammed Hussain and co-convenor V. Mallikarjuna Reddy.
