Webinar on importance of breastfeeding held

Genome Foundation, a non-profit genetic diagnostic, counselling and research laboratory along with Paediatric Academy of Telangana State (PATS) and Heartfulness Institute (HI) held a webinar on importance of breastfeeding where a panel discussion was held by paediatricians. The central message has been breast milk provides infants with antibodies, hormones, minerals, vitamins, growth factors enzymes and energy to make the rest of 1,000 days of life of the baby healthy which will sustain throughout the life.

Consulting Gynaecologist Dr. Suma Prasad gave a presentation on ‘Catching them Early – Essentials of Genetic Testing’ highlighted the importance of screening for possible genetic disorders to the couples planning children, and significance of carrying out genetic tests during pregnancy and in the early childhood to prevent any abnormalities in the later part of life and to ensure healthy children as assets to the parents, society and nation as a whole.

The foundation established by former CCMB director Dr. Lalji Singh and now by Dr. K.P.C Gandhi, has been providing affordable and accessible genetic screening, testing, counselling, research and training and related services. Contact: WhatsApp 9704899766/email info@genomefoundation.in, a press release said.