Webinar on draf EIA notification on August 19

18 August 2020 23:42 IST

Dr M Channa Reddy Memorial Trust is organising a webinar on “Draft EIA Notification - 2020” from 11.30 am to 1 pm on Wednesday on the Zoom app.

Jairam Ramesh, former Union Minister for Environment, will be key speaker while Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former Minister for Environment in Andhra Pradesh, will introduce the subject.

Marri Ravindra Reddy, trust chairman, said the webinar was to create public awareness about important aspects as it were the poorest and the marginalised that would be ultimately affected by anything done to dilute the existing rules.

