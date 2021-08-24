Webinar on dengue, malaria control tomorrow

It is part of the ongoing ‘Project No Fever Phase 2’

The Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad (IIPH-Hyderabad), with the cooperation of Dr. Reddy’s Labs, is organising a webinar for schoolchildren and parents to gain knowledge and practical tips towards prevention of mosquito-borne diseases. This comes in light of the rise in the number of dengue cases in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Both dengue and malaria are transmitted by mosquitoes and sometimes, results in death. The programme is part of the ongoing ‘Project No Fever Phase 2’ and will be held on August 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The organisations have requested people to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito borne diseases — checking stagnation of water in and around the house, drying all water coolers and water collection tray at the back and bottom of the refrigerator, cleaning and drying all water storage containers, discarding coconut shells, broken pots, bottles and old tyres from one’s surroundings.

Use of insect-proof nets on all the doors and windows of the house, and encouraging all, specially infants and elderly people, to use mosquito nets while sleeping even during the day are also advised.

In case of any fever, one must visit the nearest government health centre or consult a physician to rule out dengue, malaria and COVID-19, a press release stated.

The webinar registration link is ‘https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oakWc5WqQ0aQw1mxTHbp4g’.