Webinar on benefits of newspaper reading

Students of VJIM exposed to various facets of journalism

A webinar on ‘Benefits of reading newspaper’ for students exposed them to the nuances of news gathering process, differentiating fake news from the genuine, and how newspapers open a whole new world giving them fresh perspectives.

The webinar was organised by Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Hyderabad, for their students and faculty. SDT Rao, Cluster Head – TS & AP., The Hindu Group of Publications, addressed the webinar touching on brief history of news and newspapers and subsequently elaborated on the various advantages that are in store for students.

He detailed the students on the characteristics of good quality news, differentiate quality news from ‘fake news’ and derive the desired benefit. As there is a significant increase in online news consumption, he has also presented various aspects of ePaper, online edition and their features and benefits.

Answering questions, Mr Rao reiterated that management students should read the complete newspaper as they are expected to know the developments around the world, in addition to business and corporate news.

On a question as to how The Hindu is handling the ‘myth’ that newspaper as a carrier of infection, he cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement that ‘Newspaper is not a carrier of corona virus’.

Responding to the queries, he highlighted the marketing strategies of The Hindu to overcome the challenges during these turbulent times.

V Jayashree, faculty in marketing, moderated the session in which about 150 students and faculty of the college participated in the session, including VJIM director Ch. S. Durga Prasad..

Dr. Ch. S. Durga Prasad, director of VJIM., appreciated The Hindu for such an initiative.