Webinar conducted on living with COVID-19

HYDERABAD

03 February 2022 18:47 IST

Organised by Govt. City College faculty

Department of Chemistry, Government City College conducted a webinar on “Living with COVID-19, Role of Vaccines and Therapeutics to overcome the Pandemic” where Dr. Mahender B. Dewal, Head R&D, Expansion Technologies, Boston, USA was the main speaker.

He explained the technologies and methods of preparation of RNA-based vaccines like Pfizer, Johnson, Moderna and Covishield. Synthetic methods of Remdesvir, Monoclonal antibodies preparation, mutations of Corona and their structural features.

The speaker also stressed that non-pharmaceutical practices like using masks, sanitisers and social distancing are most important along with vaccination and the booster dose. College principal P. Balabhasakar, convenor of the webinar Viplav Duth Shukla, faculty members A. Dayanand, A. Vasantha and Busi Anil Kumar were among those who coordinated.