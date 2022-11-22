Web3.0 hackathon gets under way in Hyderabad

November 22, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Set to be held next in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Web3.0 hackathon to be conducted in three cities, in phases, kicked off in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

It will be a common platform for engineering colleges and university students to learn about Web3.0, develop as well as showcase coding skills and win, said IBC Media, the organiser, on the launch event in which IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the firm’s founder and CEO Abhishek Pitti, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge CEO Shrikant Sinha and T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao participated.

The first in the series of IBC HackFest Hyderabad, which kicked off on Tuesday at Tech Mahindra, will be followed by an intense eight-day hackathon which has training, brainstorming and mentor-led speed building sessions culminating in Demo Day. The hackathon will offer participants custom-made courses designed by international Web 3.0 companies resulting in direct recruitment, the company said.

In Visakhapatnam, the hackathon will be held from December 10-18 and in Bengaluru during January. The prize money on offer is upwards of ₹1 crore, the organiser said.

IBC Media, in association with various partners, including States, is also scheduled to organise the second edition of the International Blockchain Congress IBC 2.0 in January. Mr.Ranjan said ‘IBC 2022-23 Continuum’ aims to build on IBC 2018 and bring together a worldwide community of regulators, policy makers, industry influencers, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives and developers, for an intense dialogue.

