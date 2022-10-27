‘Web3 for India’ unveiled at T-Hub

A CoinSwitch initiative, it is aimed at creating awareness of real-world use cases of Blockchain and crypto

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 27, 2022 21:16 IST

Crypto app CoinSwitch has unveiled ‘Web3 for India’ at technology startup incubator T-Hub here to create awareness of real-world use cases of Blockchain and crypto.

The initiative is to highlight how India's startup ecosystem can create the next big opportunity using Blockchain, the firm said about the launch on Thursday, on the sidelines of its Block By Block Web3 community event. ‘India’s Next Big Frontier: Web3’, a handbook featuring early-stage Indian startups solving real-world problems across agriculture, agri-finance, transport and record management was released on the occasion by IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao and co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Ashish Singhal.

Welcoming the initiative, Mr. Ranjan said that Telangana wants to play a key role in shaping India’s Web3 story.

“This is a huge step for the Web 3.0 Community. We intend to establish Telangana and T-Hub as the go-to location for students, entrepreneurs, VCs, universities, corporates and Web 3.0 enthusiasts across the globe,” said Mr. Rao.

Mr. Singhal said that Web3 is the future of internet. From those in colleges to startup incubators, young technologists in the country are quietly building tools and applications that would, in the long run, transform how India does commerce and business and how they engage with each other on the internet.

In December, CoinSwitch had in partnership with the State government and innovation management firm Lumos Labs launched the India Blockchain Accelerator aimed at supporting and equipping deep-tech blockchain startups in the country. As part of its first-ever mentorship and financing programme, the accelerator short-listed 14 early-stage Web3 startups in May, CoinSwitch said in a release.

