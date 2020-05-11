Weavers’ lives have changed in Telangana: KTR

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao claimed that the lives of weavers, including powerloom weavers, have changed in the separate Telangana State.

The government’s initiative in the new State has economically empowered the weavers, especially for the powerloom weavers. The government has been placing bulk orders for weaving Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms and others to ensure round-the-year employment for the powerloom weavers, he stated.

Textile park

The Minister participated in various development programmes taken up at a cost of ₹ 14.5 crore in the Textile Park in Sircilla on Monday. On this occasion, he also handed over groceries to 275 powerloom weavers of Thangallapalli mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that the State government would extend all support to weavers following the crisis prevailing due to the lockdown. He also called upon the owners (of companies) who had set up units at Textile Park to provide decent salaries to the powerloom weavers to help them lead a respectable life.

Biggest park

Stating that the government was setting up the country’s biggest Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal and another textile park to provide employment to weavers, he said special training would be provided to women on Juki machines to help them secure employment. Director Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramayyar, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, ZP chairperson N Aruna were present.