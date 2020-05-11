Hyderabad

Weavers’ lives have changed in Telangana: KTR

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao inspecting the newly designed Bathukamma saree during his visit to Textile Park in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao inspecting the newly designed Bathukamma saree during his visit to Textile Park in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Government orders have created work through the year, says IT Minister

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao claimed that the lives of weavers, including powerloom weavers, have changed in the separate Telangana State.

The government’s initiative in the new State has economically empowered the weavers, especially for the powerloom weavers. The government has been placing bulk orders for weaving Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms and others to ensure round-the-year employment for the powerloom weavers, he stated.

Textile park

The Minister participated in various development programmes taken up at a cost of ₹ 14.5 crore in the Textile Park in Sircilla on Monday. On this occasion, he also handed over groceries to 275 powerloom weavers of Thangallapalli mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that the State government would extend all support to weavers following the crisis prevailing due to the lockdown. He also called upon the owners (of companies) who had set up units at Textile Park to provide decent salaries to the powerloom weavers to help them lead a respectable life.

Biggest park

Stating that the government was setting up the country’s biggest Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal and another textile park to provide employment to weavers, he said special training would be provided to women on Juki machines to help them secure employment. Director Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramayyar, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, ZP chairperson N Aruna were present.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:06:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/weavers-lives-have-changed-in-telangana-ktr/article31560951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY