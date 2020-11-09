Wearing military uniform was Mahesh’s childhood dream

Ryada Mahesh

Hyderabad

09 November 2020 23:26 IST

He was expected to come home on holiday next month

The residents of Komanpally, a sleepy village in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district, poured out their anguish at militants inimical to India who had snuffed out the aspirations of a young Army jawan from their village.

A pall of gloom descended on this tiny village and villagers stood by the bereaved family consoling them .

Ryada Mahesh (26), had lived his dream of joining the Armed forces and was also married to the love of his life Suhasini, the daughter of a retired Army officer from Hyderabad.

The couple married two years ago in the presence of their parents, relatives and friends. Right from his childhood, Mahesh nurtured the dream of wearing the military uniform and worked his way to realise it, despite his parents’ apprehensions about the job. “He was a very bright student and always wanted to serve the country by joining the forces,” Komanpally village Sarpanch Manjula’s husband P Rajashekar told The Hindu.

He said that Mahesh was an inspiration to several youngsters in the village and surrounding hamlets. After finishing his Class 10 from Government High School in Kuknoor and Intermediate from a private junior college in Nizamabad town, the slain jawan joined a competitive examinations training institute in Karimnagar and got into the Army in 2015.

After training, the jawan was posted in Assam and later in Dehradun before his transfer to the Valley. His parents — Ryada Gangamallu and Chinnaraju — are small time farmers, who own four acres of agricultural land, while his elder brother Bhupeshwar works in Muscat as a migrant labourer. Bhupeshwar will reach Komanpally by Tuesday evening.

Mahesh’s parents and wife were in a state of shock after they learnt about his death.

They recalled that he had last telephoned them on November 2, saying that he was going on patrolling with colleagues in a nearby area and would call them back once he returned to the camp. “That was the last we heard from him,” Mr. Gangamallu said, sitting next to his younger son’s photo frame in their small house. He was among the four Indian Army personnel who were killed in an exchange of fire at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Three militants were also killed during a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Machil.

Initially they were informed that Mahesh suffered critical injuries and were later told that he had died. Mr. Gangamallu said that his younger son last came home in December last year, and was expected to come on a holiday next month. “My son had a towering personality and loved me a lot. On the day he got the job, he lifted me in his arms and gave a big hug,” recalled an inconsolable Chinnaraju.

“He promised to come next month, but now he is coming as a lifeless man,” she said, recalling Mahesh’s words about the weather condition in J&K.