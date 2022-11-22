Weapons for forest staff sought

November 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Forest Service Officers’ (SFS) Association has vociferously condemned the brutal killing of Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, SFS Association general secretary M Raja Ramana Reddy said the forest officials will continue to strive to protect forests.

He urged the government to provide weapons to the field staff of the forest department to enable them to protect forests more efficiently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate statement, the IFS Officers’ Association Telangana chapter condemned the fatal attack on FRO Srinivasa Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The death of an efficient and dedicated young officer, who had received the KVS Babu memorial gold medal for his distinguished services in protection of forests last year, in the line of duty is an irreparable loss to the society, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US