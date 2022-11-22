Weapons for forest staff sought

November 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The State Forest Service Officers’ (SFS) Association has vociferously condemned the brutal killing of Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao.

In a statement, SFS Association general secretary M Raja Ramana Reddy said the forest officials will continue to strive to protect forests.

He urged the government to provide weapons to the field staff of the forest department to enable them to protect forests more efficiently.

In a separate statement, the IFS Officers’ Association Telangana chapter condemned the fatal attack on FRO Srinivasa Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The death of an efficient and dedicated young officer, who had received the KVS Babu memorial gold medal for his distinguished services in protection of forests last year, in the line of duty is an irreparable loss to the society, the statement said.