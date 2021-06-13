We will reacquire lands being sold now: Bhatti

Hyderabad

13 June 2021 23:28 IST

‘Congress will come back to power’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has warned that the party leaders would personally stop the sale of lands proposed by the government.

“We will personally visit the lands identified for sale and urge the people not to buy those lands,” he said at an interaction with the reporters here. He said Congress would come back to power in 2023 and all the lands for sale now would be thoroughly reviewed and taken back for public use.

Mr. Bhatti said lands were the State’s property and they could be utilised for public purpose only, and not for sale to run the government. He reminded that Sonia Gandhi agreed for Telangana only after realising how the State’s property was being misused.

In fact, the TRS too had opposed sale of Telangana lands by the then government. How come it was following the same policy now, he asked.

He said Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already pushed the State into a debt-trap and by 2023 the State would have a debt of ₹5 lakh crore. “State’s income would not be enough for paying the interest and the debt and economy was in a precarious situation. The CM is going on raising loans for day-to-day affairs of the government,” he alleged.