We will form next govt. in Telangana, claims Amit Shah

HYDERABAD

29 November 2020 18:48 IST

BJP will bring about a transformation from dynasty to democracy, says Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “is certainly going to form the next government in Telangana as it has already become the main opposition to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)”. “We also have the support of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the way in which he is running the government,” he said, tongue firmly in the cheek, at a press conference on Sunday.

His party was also well poised to win the GHMC election and the Mayor post to make Hyderabad free of “Nawab and Nizam culture to a modern mini-India” where there is “no appeasement or injustice to any community”.

“We will bring about a transformation from dynasty to democracy from the likes or TRS and Owaisis without the rampant corruption being witnessed now. We have been receiving tremendous support from the people so it is no longer about increasing our strength,” he claimed.

First thing if the people give BJP a chance this poll is to “remove all the encroachments” on the stormwater drains and lake beds which had caused the recent floods, he said and charged the TRS-Majlis alliance of allowing them to come up due to “appeasement” politics. “We assure good governance in improving the civic infrastructure to make Hyderabad truly a global city and an international IT hub where youth from across the country will get employment opportunities,” said Mr. Shah.

Refuting the charge of Centre not releasing funds for flood relief, he claimed ₹500 crore has been released and KCR was not aware since “he does not go to the Secretariat.” The Home Minister also had a series of questions to KCR — who he accused of not stepping out of his house to console people in distress — on the forgotten promises made in the last elections like roads, water, drains, public healthcare, etc., in last five years.

KCR should openly declare the alliance with Majlis in public rather than have a “secret” understanding, he said and also questioned if there was “no talent” outside the first families which garners all the posts. Mr. Shah declared he was ready to take action against the illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants if Majlis MP Asaduddin Owaisi seeks it in writing. “Everyone must have seen in TV who protests the most in Parliament when we talk about taking such action,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Mr. Shah arrived by a special plane from New Delhi to the Begumpet airport where he was received by Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, national OBC president K. Laxman, TS party president B. Sanjay Kumar and others.

Party activists gave him a rousing reception lining up all along the road till his motorcade reached the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar where he held prayers along with Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, and others.

From there, Mr. Shah moved to Warasiguda where he participated in the road show on the last day of the campaigning for the capital’s local body which got national attention with the BJP getting top leaders from across the country to take part in the electioneering.