WE-Hub, Truecaller ink pact to support women startups

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 22, 2022 20:14 IST

Communications platform Truecaller and WE-Hub, a State government initiative to promote women entrepreneurship, have signed an MoU to promote women-led startups in the State.

Truecaller will extend its software development kit (SDK) to startups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. The SDK is designed to help developers build world class verification infrastructure at speed and has helped multiple organisations drive and scale their businesses. Additionally, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth $25,000 to promote visibility and scale for upcoming startups, their products and services, WE-Hub said in a release on Monday.

WE-Hub and Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements with rewards and prizes sponsored by the latter to incentivise wider participation. Further, leaders of the organisations will extend mentorship and necessary support as requested by women entrepreneurs and startups in the State.

CEO of WE-Hub Deepthi Ravula and director of Public Affairs at Truecaller Pragya Misra signed the MoU in the presence of Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. “The government of Telangana has always supported collaboration between entities and believes in the potential and impact of supporting startups in the State,” Mr.Ranjan said.

