WE Hub selects 10 entrepreneurs for GIZ programme

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 23:32 IST

Ten rural women entrepreneurs from Narayanpet district have been selected by WE Hub for the second cohort of the ‘Her&Now’ programme of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

They were selected from among 15 women entrepreneurs from the district, who had applied, said WE Hub, which is a partner of GIZ.

Narayanpet district administration took keen interest in identifying entrepreneurs and will extend support in grounding their enterprises. The tailor-made programme along with sessions for selected entrepreneurs would begin on September 16, post completion of need assessment and curriculum design, a release by WE Hub on Tuesday said.

WE Hub, which is a Telangana government initiative for women entrepreneurs, thus kicked off the first district batch from Narayanpet for the second cohort of the ‘Her&Now’ programme implemented by GIZ and funded by German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The first cohort of 30 startups graduated last year by formally registering their enterprises and raising finance through credit linkage and equity investment.

The selected entrepreneurs would be offered solutions in terms of finances and machinery, among others. The cohort would be a blended model where sessions would be delivered virtually to entrepreneurs, WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said.

Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State government was working proactively to enable women to be part of the innovation ecosystem of Telangana despite the ongoing global crisis.

Appreciating the initiative, Narayanpet Collector Hari Chandana Dasari urged women entrepreneurs and those aspiring to become entrepreneur to submit their project reports to get support and guidance from experts at WE Hub.