We Hub partners with Western Digital for acceleration programme

12-week programme for eight start-ups

We Hub, Telangana’s incubator that fosters women’s entrepreneurship, on Wednesday, began its collaboration with Western Digital, a data infrastructure provider, to launch an acceleration programme focusing on tech for women entrepreneurs.

The collaboration entails a 12-week acceleration programme for eight start-ups, which will be mentored by We Hub’s network of technology support, business mentors, venture capitalists, and enterprise executives. The start-ups will also stand to benefit from Western Digital’s expertise in data-led innovation.

The eight start-ups — Aarca Research, AarogyaAI, Bioscan Research, Empiezo IT Solutions, Innogle, MedMarvel Software Solutions, Paraclete Image Labs and Edubuk — were selected from seven cities and from a pool of 963 applications sent from across the country. Of these applications, 40 were short-listed for Data Innovation Bazaar 2020, which was conducted jointly by Western Digital and Start-up India, Invest India, MeitY, DST and TiE Delhi - NCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Technology Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “I am glad to see WE HUB is enabling high potential women led technology start-ups to be a part of this innovation revolution in Telangana and bringing along corporate giants like Western Digital for outcome driven programmes.”

Western Digital vice-president and country manager Supriya Dhanda said, “The idea behind this joint initiative is to provide a platform for women innovators to showcase their ideas and offer the guidance required to accelerate their business. With We Hub and government of Telangana, we want to deepen our commitment to this cause, spark more technology innovation, and catalyse the start-up ecosystem of India.”