WE Hub, Meesho ink pact to help women entrepreneurs

Telangana government initiative WE Hub, which works to promote women entrepreneurship, has signed a memorandum of understanding with social commerce platform Meesho to aid women entrepreneurs from the State.

The two entities will work together to provide “robust market access to women-led businesses in the State, help small businesses grow and thrive in the post-pandemic environment. The entrepreneurs will register as suppliers on the Meesho platform which enables them to sell a wide range of products on a national e-commerce platform,” a release on Wednesday said.

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula and Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey signed the MoU. Startups from WE Hub as well as others part of the Telangana startup ecosystem will be able to leverage this partnership and expand their market in the country.

Ms.Ravula said “small women led businesses have always been left behind due to the digital divide that exists. Through our new partnership with Meesho, small businesses in Telangana will learn about taking the next step in expanding their markets and converting their customer base and sales in entirely new ways.’’ WE Hub through this partnership also aims to provide digital and financial literacy training to the women registered as homepreneurs on the Meesho platform. This effort will enable them to achieve financial independence, the release said.

Meesho will provide national market access by getting the women entrepreneurs from the State on the platform both as suppliers of products as well as resellers, Mr.Aatrey said.