WE Hub invites applications

Telangana government’s initiative for women entrepreneurs WE Hub is inviting applications for the second cohort of the ‘Her&Now’ programme offered by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.
As a partner of GIZ, WE Hub is implementing the programme in the State. A seven-month incubation and six-month acceleration modules form part of the programme. Close to 100 women entrepreneurs from tier II and tier III cities are expected to be handheld in setting up their enterprises in the second cohort.
Interested start-ups from all the sectors, except trading and service sectors, can apply at http://wehub.telangana.gov.in/project-her-now.html in English or Telugu. The call for applications closes on July 20. The first cohort of 30 start-ups graduated last year by registering enterprises and raising finances through credit linkage and equity investments, a release from WE Hub on Thursday said.
WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said “the success of the first cohort has proved that the tier II and tier III regions of Telangana has women with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and we were proud to scout, speak, select and enable them to start up and scale up businesses thereby providing jobs and impetus in the local economy.”
Project head of Her&Now Julia Karst said the programme was a collaboration between WE Hub and GIZ India and funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.
