WE Hub invites applications for incubation programme

WE HUB is inviting applications for the second cohort of its incubation programme from women entrepreneurs across the country.

The short-listed start-ups will benefit from the incubator’s network of mentors, corporates and investors and get a customised programme for each of them.

According to a press release, the 12-month programme has been designed with a targeted approach to provide entrepreneurs with a need-based intervention model to help them scale-up. It will include women entrepreneurs from across the socio-economic strata geographical borders, and operational capacities. The focus sectors are FMCG, manufacturing, healthtech, fintech, edutech and e-commerce.

The short-listed start-ups will receive access to industrial visits and international market access support through WE HUB’s partnerships with various corporates and international organisations, along with one-to-one interactions and need-based sessions for each of the start-ups.

WE HUB had selected 26 start-ups out of 265 applications received for its first cohort that graduated in September, securing funds, grants and profitable tie-ups, the release said.

The minimum eligibility criteria of the programme, for early-stage start-ups, are: 51% stake to be held by woman; innovation factor; and a team of two or more co-founders working full time.