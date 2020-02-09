Hyderabad

WE Hub invites applications for incubation programme

more-in

WE HUB is inviting applications for the second cohort of its incubation programme from women entrepreneurs across the country.

The short-listed start-ups will benefit from the incubator’s network of mentors, corporates and investors and get a customised programme for each of them.

According to a press release, the 12-month programme has been designed with a targeted approach to provide entrepreneurs with a need-based intervention model to help them scale-up. It will include women entrepreneurs from across the socio-economic strata geographical borders, and operational capacities. The focus sectors are FMCG, manufacturing, healthtech, fintech, edutech and e-commerce.

The short-listed start-ups will receive access to industrial visits and international market access support through WE HUB’s partnerships with various corporates and international organisations, along with one-to-one interactions and need-based sessions for each of the start-ups.

WE HUB had selected 26 start-ups out of 265 applications received for its first cohort that graduated in September, securing funds, grants and profitable tie-ups, the release said.

The minimum eligibility criteria of the programme, for early-stage start-ups, are: 51% stake to be held by woman; innovation factor; and a team of two or more co-founders working full time.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 1:31:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/we-hub-invites-applications-for-incubation-programme/article30773134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY