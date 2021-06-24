WE Hub backing for 500 women entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD

24 June 2021 23:49 IST

Digital literacy, financial inclusion focus of ‘Project Inclusion’ in partnership with Ramagundam Municipal Corporation

State-led incubator to foster women entrepreneurship WE Hub, in partnership with Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, has launched ‘Project Inclusion,’ a programme to support 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the civic body limits by November.

A project expected to serve as a role model, it will pursue a streamlined approach towards enterprise development programmes, digital and financial literacy and technical capacity building. On Wednesday, the Hyderabad-based WE Hub entered into an MoU with the civic body for establishing a satellite office in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. Commissioner of the Corporation Uday Kumar and WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula signed the MoU in the presence of Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The objective of the project is not only to bring more women into the workforce, but also create role model enterprises led by businesswomen who will generate employment in the municipal corporation. State Bank of India has come onboard as the exclusive banking partner, a release from WE Hub said.

Advertising

Advertising

“I am hoping that this project will help WE Hub to equip women entrepreneurs in Telangana and scale it with many more departments locally and across India,” Mr. Ranjan said.

Seeking to highlight how women-led businesses have in some ways stagnated due to digital and financial non-inclusion, Ms. Ravula said policy, financial and incubation support are essential for growth. WE Hub with Ramagundam Municipal Corporation will “ground and scale 500 enterprises with 360-degree support. Together, we will create a blueprint for more municipalities to enable women in their local areas to go from job seekers to employment generators and add to the local economy,” she said.