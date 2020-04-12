We don’t interfere with administration, says RSS

In a statement on Sunday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that its workers would not interfere with the administration and proceed with activities after getting permission.

RSS State secretary Kacham Ramesh said its workers joined hands with other organisations in villages and localities and government agencies during crises. During the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, help to 25,000 in 369 places was provided.

He said IDs of people were not checked and permission was taken from authorities. “RSS swayamsevaks do not interfere with the work of the administration and perform activities only after getting proper and full concurrence from the local administration,” it said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat confirmed to The Hindu that RSS karyakartas had approached the police to volunteer. However, they were sent back and no permission was accorded to them to volunteer near Gudur checkpoint on April 9.