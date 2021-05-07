‘Wave may subside in 2-3 weeks’

For the second successive day, the number of positive cases came down from 6,000 to 5,559, as stated in the media bulletin, which could be due to a relatively less number of tests conducted — only 65,370 samples were examined. About 8,601 persons have also recovered while there have been 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Friday.

The government has decided to restart daily press briefing by Dr Srinivasa Rao and Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy with the official bulletin to be issued in the evenings rather than the next morning as was being done in the past few months.

There are 71,308 active cases. The death toll stands at 2,666 while the tally is over 4.88 lakh and recovered are about 4.14 lakh so far.

The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to subside in the next “two to three weeks” due to people’s adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour plus the government’s containment efforts, he said.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao appealed to citizens not to let down their guard, postpone functions, avoid gatherings, wear double mask when outside and single inside homes to “save your family and others”. “The CM has already spoken to the Prime Minister and sought sufficient supply of vaccines, oxygen, medicines such as Remidisver and got an immediate response. Therefore, we are expecting the current shortages to abate in a few days although the government hospitals have sufficient supplies,” he claimed.

COVID kits

Significantly, the government has decided not to wait for test results but hand over COVID kits to symptomatic persons found during the ongoing household fever surveys with help of Anganwadi and ASHA workers as “saving lives is more important”. Delay in getting test results has led to severity of infection in many cases, he said.

“About 19,000 kits have been handed over with 20,957 teams covering 11 lakh houses. We will keep checking on the people and they will be shifted in 104 ambulances if they require oxygen support. But, medicines will given after evaluation,” he added.