Water to be released to Choppadandi, Vemulawada regions

HYDERABAD

19 February 2020 19:43 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the Irrigation officials to release one tmcft of water from Yellampally to the Flood Flow Canal utilising the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) revival scheme.

United Karimnagar district MLAs had brought it to the notice of Chief Minister that as there is no adequate water storage in the SRSP to release water to the Flood Flow Canal, ayacut farmers are facing hardships.

Responding to the plight of SRSP ayacut farmers, Mr. Rao suggested that alternative means provided under the SRSP revival scheme should be used to release one tmc water from Yellampally to Flood Flow Canal via Nandi Medaram, Lakshmipuram, Rampur and Rajeshwarpet.

With this arrangement, the Chief Minister said water should be given for the SRSP rabi crop to lands under the jurisdiction of Balkonda, Jagtial, Choppadandi, Karimnagar, Vemulawada and Dharmapuri constituencies.

Engineer-in-Chief Anil said water would be released in accordance with the instructions given by the Chief Minister.