Water tanker demand surges in western Hyderabad

March 23, 2024

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has been receiving over 60,000 tanker bookings per month for the past two months, averaging at more than 2,000 bookings per day.

In February, the total number of bookings stood at 63,206, and till March 21, the bookings were 61,097, Water Board informed through a statement on Friday.

The demand for tankers has been mostly from five of the total 24 divisions, the note said. Patancheru and Serilingampally account for 35% demand, SR Nagar accounts for 22%, Kukatpally, 14%, Manikonda, 7%, and Nizampet, 6%.

Citing a review meeting conducted by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, M. Dana Kishore on the summer action plan of the Board, the statement said arrangements are being made to supply additional tankers during night time.

Dana Kishore attributed the demand for tankers to depletion of groundwater reserves in February itself. Already, 10 million gallons of water is being supplied additionally per day, when compared with the previous year. By April, the requirement would rise to 12 million gallons.

He directed officials to supply water in the nights too, by engaging additional staff. While tankers will address domestic requirements in the day, they will deliver to the commercial establishments in the night.

Dana Kishore informed that shift in-charges will be appointed to monitor the tankers during nights, in addition to a nodal officer for each division for effective implementation of summer action plan. He instructed the field level officials to monitor the demand, supply, tanker availability and drivers, and report to the higher officials from time to time. In view of Ramzan month, measures should be taken to address water scarcity around mosques.

In order to meet the demand, additional tankers and drivers should be recruited, by seeking support from the associations of the tanker owners.

Dana Kishore directed for meetings to be organised with commercial associations and residents from the areas of high demand. Water will be provided even if they can organise their own tankers in case of emergency.

As of now, the water board has 580 tankers, through which water is being supplied in two shifts per day.

In view of traffic restrictions, supply through tankers is hampered during night time, and during the day, the supply is getting delayed owing to heavy traffic. In a few locations, the tankers are unable to enter the streets owing to parked vehicles on both sides, the note said.

