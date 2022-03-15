Water tank manufacturing unit goes on stream

Facility will cater to TS, AP, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra: Brilloca CEO

Facility will cater to TS, AP, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra: Brilloca CEO

A manufacturing facility for manufacture of overhead water storage tanks, an addition to the Truflo by Hindware plastic pipes and fittings brand, set up in Isnapur, near here, has gone on stream.

Set up near the plastic pipes and fittings plant, the new facility has a capacity of 45 lakh litres per month. It will be expanded as the brand forays deeper into markets and demand increases, Brilloca CEO Rajesh Pajnoo said on Tuesday.

The investment has been ₹10 crore, primarily on the plant and machinery, he said, adding that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Northern Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra, including Nagpur and Sholapur, will be catered to from the facility. The company has established the facility with a focus on the consumers in the southern region.

The overhead water tank storage solutions — Dura and Dura Cool — are manufactured with food grade compliant LLDPE material and available from 500 litres to 5,000 litres in multiple colours, he said.

The water tanks market, largely dominated by unorganised players, is expected to grow at a rate of 10% over the next few years in India on the back of an increased focus on construction in recent years, especially in tier II and III markets in addition to a growing need to improve existing water infrastructure, the company said in a release.