Water supply shutdown in Hyderabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 20:54 IST

Major repairs to sluice valves of Krishna water scheme

There will be a drinking water shutdown or short water supply for 36 hours from 5 a.m. of December 16 (Wednesday) to 5 p.m. of December 17 (Thursday) in the following areas: Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Aljubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar part, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehaboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam and Chilkalguda reservoir areas.

The shutdown has been necessitated due to the repairs for the pump houses and sluice valves of the Krishna drinking water supply scheme. Therefore, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience, a press release said.

