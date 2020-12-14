Hyderabad

Water supply shutdown in Hyderabad on Wednesday

There will be a drinking water shutdown or short water supply for 36 hours from 5 a.m. of December 16 (Wednesday) to 5 p.m. of December 17 (Thursday) in the following areas: Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Aljubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar part, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehaboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam and Chilkalguda reservoir areas.

The shutdown has been necessitated due to the repairs for the pump houses and sluice valves of the Krishna drinking water supply scheme. Therefore, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2020 8:55:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/water-supply-shutdown-in-hyderabad-on-wednesday/article33330124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY