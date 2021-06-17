Water supply increased to city fringe areas within ORR

HYDERABAD

HMWSSB officials told to start supply from Friday itself

Villages, municipalities and municipal corporations located within the Outer Ring Road have some good news to celebrate.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to increase water supply to these city peripheral areas by 50 %.

An additional 50 million litres of water per day (MLD) will be supplied to these localities, in order to mainstream the supply uniformly.

Areas to benefit from this measure include Bandlaguda, Boduppal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Meerpet, Badangpet, Jalpally, Thukkuguda, Shamshabad, Bahadurguda, Rasheedguda, Chinna Golkonda, Hamidullah Nagar, Qutbullahpur, Pedda Amberpet, Turkayamjal, Thumkunta, Jawaharnagar, Gundla Pochampally, Nizampet, Ameenpur, and Tellapur.

Managing Director of the Water Board M. Dana Kishore has announced the decision during a review meeting on Thursday, with Operation & Maintenance and Transmission higher officials.

He said more than 56,000 families residing in these villages, municipalities and corporations will benefit from the increased supply. He asked officials concerned to take measures to start the additional supply from Friday.

Construction of new pipelines and feeder mains has been taken up in these areas to improve the supply, he informed.

Already, the Board has assumed the responsibility of water supply to these areas and laid pipelines for the same. As of now, more than 100 MLD of water is being supplied to the localities by the Water Board.