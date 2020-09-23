Water storage in Singur crosses 20 tmcft

Heavy flood into several projects in Krishna, Godavari Basins

As heavy flood continues into most of the major reservoirs in the State, the increase in inflows into Singur, one of the two projects that have not received surplus water so far this season, the storage crossed 20 tmcft on Wednesday night against its capacity of 29.9 tmcft.

The storage of the reservoir that has reached the present level after a gap of three years brings relief to people of nine Assembly constituencies, including Sangareddy town and parts of Hyderabad, who depend on the water of Singur for their drinking needs. The inflows into the reservoir picked up again on Wednesday and crossed 11,500 cusecs in the evening.

According to officials, the drinking water needs of Hyderabad have an allocation of about 7 tmcft and Nizamsagar has allocation of another 8.35 tmcft in the Singur water. Besides, lower riparian rights have allocation of 4 tmcft and canal systems of Singur have an allocation of 2 tmcft and another 6 tmcft for drinking needs of the nine Assembly constituencies of Sangareddy and Medak districts.

Similarly, the storage of Nizamsagar, another project that is yet to get sufficient water this season, has also crossed 6 tmcft on Wednesday evening against its capacity of 17.8 tmcft with the inflows from the rains in the local catchment area remaining around 4,000 cusecs. Other reservoirs in the Godavari Basin including Sriramsagar, Mid Maniar, Lower Manair, Kaddam, Yellampally and others continue to get surplus flows.

On Wednesday evening, the inflows into Sriramsagar were nearly 1.6 lakh cusecs, over 11,000 cusecs into Mid Manair, nearly 33,000 cusecs into Lower Manair, over 2,200 cusecs into Kaddam and nearly 2.29 lakh cusecs into Yellampally barrage. As a result, the flow in Gadavari below Kaleshwaram, at Medigadda barrage, is expected to go up to 4.24 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning with supplementation from Pranahitha and from Yellampally (main river course).

Krishna Basin

In spite of falling trend, heavy inflows continue to reach Jurala and Srisailam reservoirs with outflows from Krishna-Bhima and Tungabhdra rivers. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the inflows into Jurala were 1.44 lakh cusecs and the discharge into river was over 1.35 lakh cusecs. At Srisailam, it was 2.46 lakh cusecs, and release of flood to river was nearly 2.52 lakh cusecs with Tungabhadra flowing above warning level of 310 meters on Wednesday evening.

At Nagarjunasagar, the inflows were around 2.29 lakh cusecs and discharge of flood to river was over 2.07 lakh cusecs at 9 p.m.