Water released to Kalwakurthy ayacut from Gudipalli reservoir

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy released water to the ayacut of Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) from Gudipalligattu balancing reservoir, the third phase of the project, in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.
Over two-thirds of the 3.65 lakh acre ayacut under Kalwakurthy project gets water from Gudipalligattu reservoir. The Minister along with legislators Guvvala Balaraju, G. Jaipal Yadav and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Padmavathi released water to the Kalwakurthy and Achampet main canals from the reservoir.
Stating that water to Kalwakurthy ayacut had reached before time, he said that water would also be given to the tail-end ayacut. Attributing the irrigation of the entire ayacut under the project to statehood to Telangana, Mr. Niranjan Reddy assured that farmers in the ayacut would be given water both for Vaanakalam and Yasangi seasons this year.
He, however, appealed to farmers not to breach the canals in between in a hurry to get the water stating that every acre under the project would be given water. Irrigation authorities would make arrangements to take water to all distributaries, if any distributary fails to get water and the matter was taken to their notice.
The Minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s resolve was to help farmers, come what may, adding that in spite of ₹50,000 crore revenue loss due to coronavirus, the government had procured Yasangi crops with ₹30,000 crore and had given ₹7,253 crore investment support to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.
