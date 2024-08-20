Water being released from Hussain Sagar, people in downstream areas asked to be on alert

Water is being released from the sluice gates of the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) as the water level exceeded the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) which is 513.41 meters. The maximum level is 514.75 meters. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials stated that the water level at 10.40 a.m. was 513.63 meters.

They stated that the lake brimmed with water because of the heavy rains. GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata asked people living in the downstream areas of Hussain Sagar to be on alert. Officials were directed to visit risk prone areas and take necessary precautions.